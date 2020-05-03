Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber intersect in a restaurant in Hollywood

Selena Gomez has crossed the new wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, in a popular restaurant in Los Angeles this Saturday 11 January 2020, as revealed by the “TMZ”.

Embarrassing Situation for Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber on Saturday 11 January 2020… the singer of 27 years met by chance the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, in a fancy restaurant in Hollywood as reported by “TMZ”.

The two young women are both made in Craig’s, a store located on Melrose Avenue, known for regularly host celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, or even Kate Upton. A list of prestigious clients, which, in fact, ready to encounters annoying…

Hailey Bieber was in the presence of two friends : Madison Beer, the singer known for his featuring on the song “All Day and Night” with Martin Solveig, and stylist Maeve Reilly who dresses regularly the 22-year old woman. Her husband was obviously not of the party. A few tables away, Selena Gomez, who came to attend the premiere of the film “The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle” at the Regency Village Theatre, celebrated the launch of her latest album “Rare”, released the day before. The us site states that the former star of the Disney Channel, has left the restaurant an hour after the departure of both the model and her two friends, who were photographed by the paparazzi in their car.

“It was just a coincidence”

Fans of Selena Gomez have quickly accused the woman of Justin Bieber to have masterminded this output to the same place and at the same time as the singer, believing that she certainly wanted him to spoil his little party. Madison Beer has responded on Instagram, promising the publication of his émojis snakes : “These rumors are becoming unhealthy… I’m just went to dinner with my girlfriend Hailey, I know since 10 years. And that is all. How is this a crime ? I love Selena… since always, as you all know. And I would never try the same in a million years, hurt him. This is just nasty and unnecessary, and nothing happened. It was just a coincidence”, she concluded.

