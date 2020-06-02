Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber separated because of Kendall and Kylie Jenner ? This incredible story that you’ve surely missed it

A few days ago, a user taclait Selena Gomez, who would be ungrateful towards her fans and close to them only for the promo of her album. Not very nice stuff ! But today, it is another story that surfaced regarding her love story with Justin Bieber. Did you know that Kylie and Kendall Jenner were possibly at the origin of the rupture of the couple Jelena ? Already, many were not aware of it, but at the time, the four celebrities were friends ! It was in April 2014, during the music festival Coachella, that three young women were were seen together for the first time, to the general surprise. All came out to support the performance of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez being in a relationship with him at this time. But very quickly, a few weeks after, Seventeen Magazine pointed a finger at a possible love triangle with Kendall Jenner…

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

A few weeks after the festival, the tabloid claimed that Kendall Jenner had been spotted several times making visits secret to Justin Bieber in his recording studio ! These rumors have seems to-t-he very quickly worried about Selena Gomez, which has surely been afraid of losing his little canadian friend. So she then took a radical decision by cancelling your subscription accounts Instagram the sisters Jenner, of what to seal the end of their friendship definitely ! Since then, we never really saw the three young women relatives at public events, what strengthen this theory… of course, there is nothing to indicate that he passed something between Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber in the past. But after a few months of tempestuous relationship, the couple had actually separated in the fall of 2014, so some time after the arrival of the model in the life of the singer ! In connection with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, here is a focus on these pairs of brothers and sisters, the most well-known in Hollywood.