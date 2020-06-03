Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber separated because of Kylie Jenner ?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spinning the perfect love a few years ago. However, the sister of Kylie Jenner would be all up

It seems far away the time where Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were crazy in love in the photographs of the paparazzi. After several years of couple, their story was flying in splinters. The fault to the sister of Kylie Jenner !

Yes, you read that correctly. Melty just reveal a funny info which may be true.

It is necessary to go back in April 2014, to better situate the thing. At this time, the ex of Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall were friends. The three were part of the audience Coachella for a precise reason: support the husband of Hailey Baldwin during his concert.

In fact, the 4 seemed to be very close to the time. So close a love triangle would be born according to the media. Eh that would be because of this that many rumors were born.

The rumors, reporting that the sister of Kylie Jenner saw Justin Bieber in secretin the back of his friend.

The sister of Kylie Jenner, responsible for the rupture of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ?

At the time, Seventeen Magazine launched already some info about it. According to the media, Kendall made a visit to the artist in his studio. He did no less for his girlfriend of the time take heed.

By learning the possible visits of the sister of Kylie Jenner at the home of his sweetheart, the former of The Weeknd would have thus begun to be wary of. Following this, she took a great decision, as the fact know Meltyin is cancelling your subscription accounts Insta sisters.

History to understand that the friendship had come to an end the times where the rumors were born. In the end, none of this has not been confirmed. For the moment, everything is still a blur.

But given that we have not yet reviewed Kylie Jenner, her sister, and the cute brunette together, this could therefore mean that there would be beautiful and well had something in 2014. We hope that, with time, the water will flow under the bridges and that the friendship will spring up between them.

