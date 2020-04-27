Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber settle their accounts by albums interposed

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at the dinner of the Oscars organized by “Vanity Fair” in Hollywood, California, in February 2011. CHRISTOPHER POLK / VF11 / GETTY IMAGES FOR VANITY FAIR

Sorry, Selena Gomez is very poorly lunée, confided to his staff with care. When she passed through Paris, on 12 December, to promote his third solo album, Rarethe popstar biffa his agenda : more question to speak with the press. Two months later, listening first Foreign exchange, the fifth album from Justin Bieber, was such a misfortune : long-planned in a recording studio in paris at the destination of the journalists, the meeting was cancelled a few hours upstream, without any form of explanation.

Do not rely on their voice smooth and evanescent : Gomez and Bieber are the grains of this machine that is too well oiled, the rough edges of our screens, desperately flat.

This is neither the first nor the most spectacular snag in the careers of the American and the Canadian, aged 27 and 25 years old. On the contrary, their fame feeds of these complications to repeat : tours disrupted, arrests for speeding and assault, anxiety attacks, stays in specialized clinics… “For the love of my fellow man, (…) by genuine interest in those who make everything easy, I recognized then that my task was to raise around difficulties “wrote Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855) to explain his entry into philosophy. The thinker Danish noted that his comrades were concerned to build, which bridges to which railways ; to him, in good dialecticien, would anyone care about diving into the abyss of anxiety.

Hassles, obstacles, hitch

Two centuries apart, Selena and Justin sow much hassle, obstacles, hitch. They are the children of an industry that is fluidifiée in streams, at the turn of years 2010. The rise of streaming platforms has made pop music more accessible than ever ‒ more boring, also, will be missed by some. Do not rely on their voice smooth and evanescent : Gomez and Bieber are the grains of this machine that is too well oiled, the rough edges of our screens, desperately flat. Without friction, the point of desire, suggest the two rascals, which formed, between 2009 and 2012, the couple the most publicized of the beginning of the millennium.

It must be said that the alliance of the opposites had of the look. Angular face, slim build of a hockey player, hair trapper, Bieber is straight out of the thigh of Usher ‒ the outrageous lead singer of R & B, which was introduced in the music businessin 2008, after having seen the videos posted on YouTube by the middle years child, then aged 12. Boils, gironde, Latin to the end of the lashes ‒ her mother is of Italian origin, his father mexican, Selena Gomez is breaking, it, team Disney in the footsteps of illustrious foals, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears.

