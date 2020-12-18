SELENA GOMEZ AND MADELAINE PETSCH WERE HONORED FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO ANIMAL PROTECTION

Caring for and loving animal friends makes us better and improves the world we live in. Selena Gomez and Madelaine Petsch are two examples to follow in this regard!

Precisely for their commitment to safeguarding wildlife, the singer and actress were honored at the Libby Awards 2020, an award ceremony held by the animal rights organization PETA.

Selena Gomez won the Favorite Vegan Makeup Line award for her Rare Beauty, the line of beauty products she launched last September. The brand is certified by PETA itself as vegan and not tested on animals.

Madelaine Petsch took home the award Favorite Post for Animals, for an Instagram Story in which she recalled the importance of safeguarding tigers by leaving them in their natural environment and pointing the finger at those who ” tear the cubs from their mothers “.

Among other honors of the evening, Lily Collins received the Most Pawsitive Quarantine Story award for adopting a Redford puppy from an animal shelter. Lizzo, who went vegan this year, received the Favorite Vegan Cooking Videos.

” These compassionate celebrities haven’t let the pandemic stop them when it comes to kindness to animals, ” said PETA youth program director Marta Holmberg. ” PETA honors these superstars who lead by example and show that helping animals can be as simple as buying vegan lipstick “.