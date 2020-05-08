Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus great friends ?

The two singers Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are they great friends ? It gives you more details !

That really think Selena Gomez of Miley Cyrus ? MCE TV says it all !

When we talk about Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez does as well ! Elsewhere she also loves her show Bright Minded.

In fact, Selena Gomez was the guest of Miley Cyrus on the show. Bright Minded is a show on Instagram launched by the latter.

In fact, since the series has seen the light of day during the confinement. Singer Miley Cyrus calls on stars during its broadcasts.

The guest and the hostess discuss discuss matters of daily life. Moreover, Selena Gomez has had the opportunity to participate in his show.

In fact, the singer had been invited there’s a little more than a month. Moreover, it is said that well !

Selena Gomez : what she thinks of Miley Cyrus

Guest on the show is Miley Cyrus there’s a little more than a month, Selena Gomez has not given as good returns. Besides the singer really wanted to participate in the show.

In fact, after seeing it once, the young singer knew that she wanted to be invited. “I loved the show and I wanted to be a guest of Miley “.

In fact, the young woman confessed the magazine WSJ that she had loved the show. She loved especially for its authenticity.

“I have the impression that people love this kind of emission is very spontaneous. This is not something that is overdone “ says the pretty brunette.

“Miley has never been afraid to take risks or to put themselves forward. This role of hostess for him going to marvel” concludes the singer. Before you add she thinks that Miley loves this new role.

Also on the show is Miley, the young woman had not hesitated to open her heart. In fact, she even admitted to having been diagnosed bipolar.

Finally, the pretty singer valid, therefore, the show of Miley Cyrus ! To discover.

