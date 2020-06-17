Selena Gomez and Niall Horan : A collaboration to come ?

You may be one of those people who would think that Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are working together on a musical project… well, that is going to teach you something, you’re not alone ! If you believe the recent words of the former member of One Direction, it is said, also, quite ready to work with the young american singer. In fact, a couple of days ago, a fan posted a picture on Twitter in which we can see the two stars side-to-side, and on which he wrote : “Niall, what do you think about a collab with selena gomez ? both are disassembled”. That, finally, reach the ears of the director, who did not hesitate to publicly respond…

Ready when the Salt is . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

“I’m ready when Selena is also” he pulled the young man in response to this hypothesis by a fan. If, for the moment, these words belong to the imagination, it may well be that the two stars going out one day to work together. This would not be the first time that you collaborate with other artists. If Niall Horan is the one that threw the first stone, Selena Gomez could also bounce back in this attractive proposal. Unfortunately, only time will tell whether this option is viable !