Selena Gomez announces the release of a new title of “Boyfriend” – News Selena Gomez

While the album of Selena Gomez entitled, “Rare” was unveiled on 10 January last, the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” multiplies the interviews in a variety of media to promote it. After its passage at NRJ to present his opus, the beautiful has also been invited in the show of Jimmy Fallon in the United States.

The opportunity for her to entrust the development of this album but also to confirm that new titles will soon be revealed.

And to the delight of fans of Selena Gomez, the latter has planned to share other music and in particular a song called “Boyfriend” soon to be unveiled… “There are a few other songs that I wanted to get out, but when… one of my favourite songs is ‘Boyfriend’, so I’m looking forward to the people hear”, she explained.