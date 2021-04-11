Selena Gomez appears covered in fake blood for a shoot!

Selena Gomez has created a big scare for her fans. The pretty brunette appeared covered in fake blood for a shoot in New York.

Selena Gomez is currently in New York for filming purposes. The American singer was photographed by paparazzi covered in fake blood.

SELENA GOMEZ COVERED IN FAKE BLOOD

Blood of ink. Yesterday, the Daily Mail posted strange photos of Selena Gomez on its website. The young woman has dark red blood on a white tank top.

Photos, which, taken out of context, can be confusing. In reality, the performer of Selfish Love is not hurt, quite the contrary.

Selena Gomez is currently in New York for filming purposes. For several months, she has been shooting scenes for Hulu’s next series, Only Murders in the Building.

A drama series, which features the singer alongside a plethora of talented actors. Among them, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. That’s all it is.

The series tells the story of three friends, who share a common obsession with crime. They will unwittingly find themselves meddling in a macabre story.

Filming began in January, just after the holiday season. Selena Gomez has already shared several photos and videos of the shooting, in the streets of the Big Apple.

SELENA HITS THE BIG TIME WITH HER LATEST ALBUM

In parallel to her acting career, Selena Gomez is a musical hit. His latest album, Revelation, is a real success.

This is the first time in her thirteen-year career that Selena Gomez has dared to sing in Spanish. The young woman took the plunge to meet the demand of her fans.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the young artist naturally confided in the release of her new album. And his willingness to sing in Spanish.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for ten years, work on a Spanish project because I’m so proud of my heritage,” she said. He added: “I felt it was a perfect time.”

“I think I sing better in Spanish. This is something I discovered. It was a lot of work,” she said. In releasing this surprise EP, Selena Gomez delighted her fans.

His mini-album quickly topped sales. A nice success that she owes thanks to the people with whom she has surrounded herself.

So she collaborated with the Venezuelan-American artist Elena Rose for this EP of which she is very proud. “She’s an incredible author who, I think, really understands my heart and what I wanted to say about this project,” she said on social media.

She also had the chance to collaborate with Puerto Rican producer Marco Maisis aka Tainy. But also one of the most gifted French DJs of his generation, DJ Snake.