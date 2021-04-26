Selena Gomez appears in blood on the set of her next film!

Selena Gomez was photographed covered in blood on the set of her upcoming film on the streets of New York.

Selena Gomez is bloody. The young woman is currently filming on Hulu’s only Murders in the Building.

SELENA GOMEZ IN BLOOD ON THE SET OF A SERIES

Selena Gomez multiplies large-scale projects. The American singer is currently in New York to continue filming her prilocaine series.

The latter is called Only Murders in the Building. This horror series, produced by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, features several protagonists.

These three characters share a common passion for crimes and strange phenomena. One day, they will find themselves involved in a crime that they will have to solve.

As you will have understood, the series will be gory. This is surely the reason why Selena Gomez was photographed on the streets of New York covered in blood.

The media outlet She finds posted pictures of the actress on the streets of New York. In the pictures, the Selfish Love performer has her T-shirt soaked in fake blood.

Selena Gomez is arrested by police at the bottom of a huge New York building. The young woman was seen on the set of the series last February.

SELENA GOMEZ UNVEILS HER NEW PROJECT

Many fans had the chance to see the singer on the streets of New York. Very close to her community, she did not hesitate to stop and pose with them.

Between scenes in the Big Apple, the performer of Same Old Love went to the Sephora boutiques. Many of the market its makeup range, Rare Beauty.

Actress, singer, and make-up designer, Selena Gomez proves that she has more than one string to her bow. At the same time, the singer released a few weeks ago, an EP in which she sings in Spanish in all the songs.

And again, it’s a success. The pretty brunette has therefore signed a collaboration with DJ Snake that has earned her several awards on Spotify.

The song Selfish Love reached number four on the Billboard chart in the Us Hot Dance/Electronic Songs category. And it’s not just in the song that she excels.

Yesterday, the singer unveiled a first exclusive teaser of the next season of her cooking show, Selena-Chef. A fan of the kitchen, the young woman has once again gathered the greatest chefs of the moment to make recipes from home.

For this third season, Selena Gomez intends to surround herself with the greats. All we can tell you for now is that this 100% digital series will be available on HBO Max. We’re already looking forward to it!