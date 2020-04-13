Selena Gomez appears sexy for Interview magazine !

Selena Gomez has made a series of pictures for Interview magazine. And the shots, sexy, have terrified the canvas !

Hot before ! Selena Gomez has unveiled the photos from her new photo shoot. For the magazine Interview. And the result is… sexy !

With the nice days arriving, Selena Gomez knows how to make climb the temperature. The pretty brunette is this month’s sexy. On the cover of Interview magazine.

And the pretty brunette has decided to reveal them. Exclusively for his fans. On his account Instagram. Containment requires that, in recent will not be able to purchase the magazine. In kiosks.

On the negatives, Selena Gomez is sexier than ever. Wearing a set of the brand Balenciaga, the former star of the stables of Disney is inflammatory. Look !

Sometimes sporty, sometimes sexy, Selena Gomez risk to turn some heads. As a caption, the singer wrote. “I was excited to share with you my photo shoot to Interview. As well as my conversation with Amy Schumer. But it was without counting on this horrible pandemic “, wrote the young woman and remembering the importance of being “careful. And stay home “.

Selena Gomez, sexy for Interview Magazine, she confesses

These sexy photos are the occasion for Selena Gomez to show that after long years of absence, she regained confidence in her.

In this interview she granted to Amy Schumer, the ex of Justin Bieber has therefore given as the reviews for his album Rare were significant. “I’ve read a few, because I hadn’t released it since 5 years “, she revealed.

Concerning the disorders of which she was the victimthe young woman said : “Now I am quite capable of talking about my anxieties. I believe that it can, therefore, be a healer. What keeps me on the ground it is the fact that I do what is best to avoid it. And this is not, therefore, to the extent that I do not live my life. Quite the contrary,”.

A few days ago, the young woman announced as well his bipolarity to Miley Cyrus. The interview of Selena Gomez to the press confirms his claims.

