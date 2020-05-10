Selena Gomez as a couple? It puts an end to rumours – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has she found love? In recent times, many rumors about it. Including her ex boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The two stars have had a very turbulent history. Between separations and statements in public, they were eventually separated permanently.

Since then, the latter is married to Hailey Baldwin. On the Canvas, the fans have a thought for Selena Gomez. Even if it seems to have forgotten it. However, the singer reveals one title which comes to sow the doubt… In “Lose You To Love Me”, viewers are convinced that she speaks in the reality of her ex, the interpreter of “10 000 hours”.

