Selena Gomez attack the mobile game Clothes Forever – Styling Game justice, $ 10 million requested

If the stars are much to give their image to that of the games are developed around their personality, some see their appearance used against their will. This is what happened to Selena Gomez, who appeared and named in spite of herself in Clothes Forever — Styling Game, a game design on iOS.

The title aims to develop our talents as creators interacting with stars like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez sorequire the help to dress up. Microtransaction business model require it it is possible to buy Diamonds between 0,99 and $99.99to spend to go on a shopping spree with the celebrity. Problem, none of them has given its consent to appear in the title of Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and MutantBox Interactive Limited.

Selena Gomez has not necessarily appreciated the idea and, especially, that some people make large sums of money on his image, and she decided to hang around companies in china, and british justice.

The defendants have never asked, consulted or informed Gomez about the use of any of his image rights in the context of the game. If you asked him, Gomez would not consent to such use to the game, which is based, apparently, on the practice which is not recommendable to attract its users to make purchases in the game for an amount up to $ 99.99 for finance expenditure imaginaries in the game and unlock features.

The press release describes as, moreover, Clothes Forever — Styling Game to ” nest bugs “, a story to sink the nail. It must be confessed that borrow the look and the name of the singer to be successful without agreement and also coarse is not very smart, and the editor of chinese as the developer british should bear the costs.