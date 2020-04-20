Selena Gomez attack the publisher of a video game hair salon on your mobile

This occurs relatively frequently. The stars sometimes suffer from a misuse, and especially, non-authorized of their image. We know that the license of Ubisoft, Just Dance, has already experienced a few problems. And now, it is Selena Gomez who sue a publisher in charge of a video game, hairstyle in here.

Selena Gomez in Clothes Forever, with Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian

This is the game mobile Clothes Forever, that we must in Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and MutantBox Interactive Limited, which is currently in the eye of the cyclone. Because according to Selena Gomez, his image as a celebrity has been put forth in an illegal manner. Understand, without permission. And the matter might not stay there for the accused since three other stars are concerned, namely, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. Given that we imagine that the two celebrities have already been notified.

source