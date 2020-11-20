Selena Gomez awarded with Ladies of Entertainment 2020 award

For her work in addressing social problems that complain to the Latino community, Selena Gomez received the Ladies of Entertainment 2020 award

The actress and singer Selena Gomez was awarded the Ladies of Enterteinment award, a recognition given at the Latin Grammys that alludes to feminism and exalts the power of women in the world.

This award has also been awarded to María Elena Salina, Gloria “Goyo” Martínez and Angie Martínez.

For her part, Selena Gomez expressed that receiving such recollection for her given her Latin roots.

“Having the recognition of the Latin Recording Academy is an honor, given my Latino heritage” expressed the singer during the telecast ceremony.

With Selena Gomez, it has been four times that this recognition is given that honors women in their work of inclusion, despite this, this tribute consisted of a transmission that could not bring together the four winners on the same stage.

In terms of recognition, it honored the work of Selena Gomez as producer of the series 13 Reason Why that covers bullying issues, and the Living Undocumented documentary that shows the problems of the migrant population in the United States.