Selena Gomez back with a new album ? She gives big hints (PHOTOS)

Selena Gomez is ready to compete with Kylie Jenner and Rihanna with a brand new project. After large-scale health problems (her lupus and her kidney transplant), or his worries aside heart, the woman 27-year-old seems to have regained the smile and the joy of living. Away from social networks for a time, she was able to calm his anxieties and enjoy 100% of his family and his friends, history of recharge the batteries. Now that everything for the better, the star could indeed make his big comeback in the music world as it has done to understand and reveal big clues in his story Instagram…

After enjoying the sun, at the end of August 2019, Selena has surprised its 156 million subscribers by posting photos of her in black and white, working in a recording studio : “Just so you know, I see your comments and I’m working on it…” she simply wrote in the caption of one of the shots. You will have understood, after Revival in 2015, the singer finally seems ready to release a new album, what to fill them with joy to his fans. During this time, Lana Del Rey has unveiled its project Norman Fucking Rockwell ! and we offer you to discover 5 tracks that make an album brilliant.