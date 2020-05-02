Selena Gomez : behind the scenes in a surprising time of its passage in the Daily unveiled

After Will Smith, Joaquin Phoenix or even Martin Scorsese, Yann Barthes has received a new star on the set of his show, “Everyday life,” aired on TMC. In fact, last January 15, Selena Gomez has taken place in the face of the facilitator in the framework of the promotion of his new album called “Rare”. In addition to defending his series “13 Reasons Why”, the singer explained how she manages to keep the head on his shoulders despite the success. “I do a lot of breaks compared to the social networks, I think it is very important. I don’t think about it that much. I post what I feel like posting, and apparently, people like it”, said she. And to clarify : “one of my best friends helps me to post to choose the captions, since I do not stay too long on the applications”.

Selena Gomez has also conducted open-heart on one of the themes she addresses in her album, namely the breakup. “I came to a stage where all I wanted to say, everything I felt (…) had to be expressed. I was very stressed before the release of the song ‘Lose You To Love Me’. I didn’t know if people would like, I didn’t want people to think that I was a victim”, continued she.

No phone on the shelf

In its edition of Friday, January 24, 2020, the magazine Audience is income on this interview, revealing what would have happened behind the scenes. First of all, if the exchange between Selena Gomez and Yann Barthes was released on 15 January, the registration dates back to mid-December. In addition, an incredible safety device would have been put in place, as have told fans to our colleagues. “She was afraid for her safety, there was security guards all over,” said one of them.

To this is added the prohibition to have his mobile phone with oneself. It is also Impossible to speak or scream. “It was stressed to make a dumpling and getting booted out of the tea,” continued the fan in question. It was not possible for the audience present that evening to approach the star. “Besides, Selena had not warned anyone that she was coming to Paris,” said the magazine. “Every time she comes to Paris, this is the crush. There are constantly people who are in hot pursuit, while it is very fragile,” explained another fan. As a reminder, the artist has suffered depression for which she had to be hospitalized last October in a psychiatric unit in the United States.

