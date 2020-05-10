Selena Gomez bid farewell to Justin Bieber song

After a long musical absence, Selena Gomez marked his return with “Lose You To Love Me”, a song that evokes cash his break-up with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez signs his come-back music. Four years after the release of his latest album “Revival”, the singer of 27 years was revealed on Wednesday 23 October 2019 her new single “Lose You To Love Me”, in which the clip (in black and white and made with an iPhone) has been put online on Youtube.

In this piece, the american star returns explicitly to his old love story with Justin Bieber, and says it is a lot better now without him. The couple, who met in 2010 and lived in a relationship intermittent and chaotic for many years, had permanently severed in march 2018. Less than four months later, the canadian singer had announced her engagement with the top Hailey Baldwin, who he married in September of the same year. “You promised me the world and I trusted you / I gave you go first and you loved it / You put the fire to my forest, And you have left to burn (…) / I need to lose you to find myself / This dance was killing me slowly / I had need of you hate to love me”, she sings in the first part.

“ In two months, we have replaced “

Proof that this song belongs on his previous romance with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez mentions specifically the fact that her ex-boyfriend was immediately rebuilt his life after their last separation. “In two months, we have replaced / As if it was easy / giving Me the impression that I deserved it / While I was in full healing,” she says. The two former lovebirds were famously reconciled in October 2017, after the singer had gone through many health problems, including his kidney transplant occurred the summer before.

In a message published on the social networks, the young woman thanked the fans for their support. “This song was inspired by a lot of things that happened in my life since the release of my last album. I thought that it was important to share this music, because I know that many can understand the fact that the path of self-discovery usually goes by the scars of life. I want people to feel hope and to know that you will come out stronger and with a better version of yourself”, she writes. “Thank you to all of you for being by my side in the good times and the bad. I couldn’t do anything without all of you, and I am eager to begin my next adventure with you”, she added in another publication.

