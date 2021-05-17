Young singer Selena Gomez breaks all records on her YouTube channel! We’ll give you more details.

SELENA GOMEZ, AN INFLUENTIAL STAR

The young singer is very popular on social networks. Indeed, Selena Gomez has enjoyed a great reputation for years.

Followed very closely by millions of people, the young woman goes so far as to break records on some platforms. With 184 million followers on Instagram, the young woman has the 5th most-followed account on the social network.

It ranks just behind Kylie Jenner with its 197 million subscribers. But player Cristiano Ronaldo remains on the throne with more than 232 million people following him on Instagram.

He is also followed by the young singer Ariana Grande with 195 million followers. You don’t have to notice that the gap is big!

But on this same social network, Selena Gomez is very popular and has nothing to envy other stars. Indeed, the young woman is a hit with each publication.

The queen of Instagram still garners thousands of likes on her posts. Proof once again of his great notoriety on the social network.

And as this is not enough, the young artist has just broken a new record. On YouTube this time! Indeed, the young woman has just surpassed 29 million subscribers on the music platform.

She became the 8th female artist to have so many subscribers! Yes, that’s all.

NOTORIETY IN THE SERVICE OF A GOOD CAUSE

The young starlet never hesitates to put her notoriety at the service of the good cause. Indeed, Selena Gomez has proven it a lot of times.

From the U.S. presidential election to Covid-19, the young woman positions herself on all fronts. For the election, she encouraged her fans to vote.

As for the health crisis, it does not hesitate to make appeals for donations to help those in need. Selena Gomez is primarily focused on the mental health niche.

Suffering from depression and anxiety attacks herself, she does not hesitate to talk about it in public. A way for her to break free. But above all to break the taboo around mental health!

In fact, with her cosmetics brand, she has launched an awareness campaign. In addition, it has set up funding statements to help those with mental health problems access the necessary care.

Beautiful initiatives that the young woman shares daily with her fans on social networks. They seem very receptive. Indeed, they do not hesitate to show his support.

It is therefore every day that the young woman does her best to free her voice around mental health. And it must be admitted that she has managed to break the taboo around mental illness. So it’s a successful bet for the young starlet. Hopefully, this will have an impact in the future. Case to follow.