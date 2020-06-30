Selena Gomez broke out in TikTok the wheel of your car !

To promote his single with Trevor Daniel, Selena Gomez has fun shooting a video TikTok on the wheel of your car !

In TikTok, Selena Gomez appears on the wheel of your car to promote her single “Past Life” with Trevor Daniel. She broke out ! MCE explains to you everything from a to Z.

A true success ! The remix of Selena Gomez “Beyond The Life “ with Trevor Daniel turned out to be a great success on the web. Nobody expected it so much sweetness.

Therefore, this piece is full of good vibe that makes you want to move forward. The negativity, it is finished ! Then, the two artists sing both in his desire to turn the page.

“Last night was the last night of my life. Thou hast brought me here as if I never could understand that I“, sings Selena Gomez in the chorus.

“Yesterday afternoon, that was the last time, it was the last time. I’ll never let you understand me. “ At least, it is clear !

Then, on the Youtube channel of Trevor Daniel, your version of the Letter meeting a great success. The video has already received over a million views !

Even if the pretty brunette, 28 years of age, had absolutely it is not intended to work with the youngit turns out that she does not repent at all. Quite on the contrary !

Selena Gomez is proud of

In fact, Selena Gomez is delighted with the the success of this song. And for proof, the interpreter of “Love To Lose” doesn’t stop to promote her single !

In TikTok, the singer-songwriter is presented in the wheel of your car. The musicthe young woman gives a play-back on his new song, ” Past Life “.

And the least we can say is that this last shows a huge smile. Then, it is necessary to believe that she is truly proud of this collaboration !

In any case, fans of Selena Gomez listen to already in the loop of your sound. On the other hand, do not hesitate to let them know in the comments of your video.

” This music makes me very happy ” or “Selena, I’m married to her. We can No more now.”

