Selena Gomez buys the former home of Tom Petty for $ 5 million

A Encino, Selena Gomez has just purchased a magnificent property having been built in the 1980s by the singer and musician Tom Petty.

While it proved a massive hit currently in the charts with his album “Rare”, Selena Gomez is expanding her real estate empire. According to information reported to April 9, 2020 by the magazine “Variety“the singer has spent $ 4.9 million to acquire this superb property located in the district of Encino, in Los Angeles.

Built in the 1980s by the singer and musician Tom Petty (gone in 2017) and his wife, then Jane Benyo, the home of more than 1000 m2 is notably composed of six bedrooms and six bathrooms. A gym and a yoga studio up the places.

Tom Petty had sold the house to Jane Benyo during their divorce in 1996, moving then in a villa by the sea in Malibu, where he lived until the end of his life. Nineteen years later, in 2015, Jane Benyo was selling the property. It has had several owners, most recently the music producer Randy Spendlove, who had paid $ 4.5 million in 2018 before the sell today to Selena Gomez. A nice gain of us $ 400,000 for just a few months of acquisition.

