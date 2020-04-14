Selena Gomez buys the sumptuous former home of Tom Petty [PHOTOS]

People and royalty

The singer has acquired the magnificent property of the former rock star Tom Petty for the modest sum of $ 4.9 million.

It is a mansion nestled in the heart of Encino, in the San Fernando valley in Los Angeles, as the star Selena Gomez has set his sights to expand his real estate empire. And not just any mansion, since it’s the one which has been built in 1989 by the rock star Tom Petty and his wife at the time, Jane Benyo, we learn Variety.

Extending over an area of over 1, 000m2, the villa has many hidden passages and rooms, anti-panic secret. It also includes six bedrooms and as many bathrooms, a gym and a private studio of yoga.

In 1996, Tom Petty had left the house, leaving Jane Benyo following their divorce. He moved on the edges of the sea at Malibu and is never a party. Nineteen years later, in 2015, Jane Benyo was selling the property. Up to Selena Gomez, which was acquired a few weeks ago for $ 4.9 million (a little less than 4.5 million euros).