Selena Gomez calls for donations for the fight against lupus !

In the Story of his account Instagram, the beautiful Selena Gomez has launched an appeal for donations to its subscribers in order to fight against lupus !

For years, Selena Gomez is suffering from lupus. This autoimmune disease occurs when the immune system decides to attack the cells of the body to destroy them. She has launched an appeal for donations for the fight against this disease.

This Sunday, may 10, Selena Gomez has posted a new photo to the Story of his account Instagram. In this day of the lupus, she has launched a appeal for donations to its subscribers. She recalled the need for them to be able to find solutions.

On his account Instagram, Selena Gomez told her fans : “Today is the world Day of lupus where we raise awareness to this autoimmune disease complex “ .

She also added : “It is very important to me personally since I’m struggling with lupus for years. Thinking of all the other also affected by this disease. Make a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance “ .

Selena Gomez has had to undergo a kidney transplant due to lupus

Several years ago, Selena Gomez was forced to graft a kidney because of her illness. While his new album was out, and she was very absent from the social networks. She had then expressed of its operation.

The young woman had confided : “I am aware that some of my fans have noticed that I hadn’t been very present this summer. They wonder why I had not done the promo for my new album. I am yet very proud “ .

The artist had also revealed : “I discovered that I needed to undergo a kidney transplant. And this is because of my lupus. So I was in recovery. It was what I needed to find a full health” . This is also her friend Francia Raisa, who had donated a kidney.

