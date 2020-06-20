Selena Gomez celebrates the day of emancipation on Instagram !

Always, also involved in the fight against racism, Selena Gomez has been celebrating the day of emancipation on Instagram !

In this Friday, June 19, Selena Gomez has decided to celebrate the day of emancipation in your account of Instagram ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Since the death of George Floyd, americans are fighting every day against racism. The death of the african-american, 46 years, it has been shown that the racial violence were still present in 2020.

Many are those who demonstrate, therefore, to the question of justice. Many are those who claim equality for all.

And exactly ! The 19 June is a very important day becausethen this is the day of emancipation Day. This therefore marks the abolition of slavery in Texas, June 19, 1865.

But this year, the celebration is different. It is it is even much more powerful. The whole world is involved in the fight against racism.

You understand!! Activists so they work together to fight against racial injustices.

Even the stars support the Black Lives Matter. Therefore, it is the case of Selena Gomez undertakes and celebrates the day of emancipation on Instagram !

Selena Gomez :” we must all unite “

Selena Gomez has just published a very important message in your profile :” Tomorrow, it is the day of the emancipation, which commemorates the day when slaves in Texas were informed that they were free the June 19, 1865. “

So, Selena Gomez invites donations from its fans to learn more about the day of the emancipation : ” To learn more about the history and the movement to make it a national holiday, read the article in my biography. “

“Please take the day to talk with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter. And the way in which we must all unite to ensure equality and justice. Then continue with the conversations of every day! “:

Selena Gomez continued his speech by inviting his community to go to vote : “All the world must make their voice heard. And what can we do for VOTING! “

