Selena Gomez changes her look and shows up with multicolored hair!

Selena Gomez loves her hair above all else. The American singer never ceases to play with them and she did not hesitate to show up with multicolored hair.

The stylist of the stars, Evanie Frausto shared a photo taken at a party in which Selena Gomez participated. The young woman wears a sublime multicolored wig.

She also wears a luxury coat, from the Louis Vuitton brand. Special mention to his protective mask against the Covid-19.

Some fans quickly wondered why the young woman was wearing such an outfit. And they’re unanimous: Selena Gomez is preparing a new secret project.

After unveiling Baila Conlmgo, her latest duet track with Rauw Alejandro, the pretty brunette is about to release a brand new album. And it will be entirely in Spanish.

Full of surprises, the former star of the Disney stable has other gifts in his hood. Season 2 of his culinary series, Selena-Chef is a hit on HBO Max.

Every week, the platform posts a new episode of the series, and the craze is always the same. A season 3 is even already being considered with Selena Gomez and other chefs.

A source close to Selena Gomez told the Hollywood Life website that the singer wants a change in her life. So she prepares several surprises for her fans.

“Selena is ready to mark a turning point in her career,” we learn. “She wants to have more serious roles in her life. She wants more fantasy.” That’s all it is.

For several weeks, Selena Gomez had been in New York to shoot the film Only Murders in The Building. The film tells the story of three strangers, obsessed with criminal cases. They find themselves linked to a murder in real life and decide to solve the case…

As you will have understood, the performer of De Una Vez evolves into more mature roles, more suited to his personality. Revealed in the series The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez’s career has since taken off.

Her high-profile love affair with Justin Bieber makes Selena Gomez one of the hottest stars of her generation. Very close to her fans, she does not hesitate to tell them about her feelings, her moments of joy. And pain.

A source also told Hollywood Life that the pretty brunette plans to focus on her acting career after the release of her next album. “Between singing and playing, Selena always preferred to play. Then she will devote herself to her acting career.”

And that’s not all. “Selena will release her album in Spanish. Then she’ll go back to the studios. She has several film projects this year. And so it will occupy him all year round unless the Covid-19 gets involved. But it has not finished surprising you.” To follow…