Selena Gomez changes mind, viewers are captured (photos) – Voltage

If according to Selena Gomez in the magazine Dazed, “Instagram has destroyed a whole generation”, the singer of 27 years is used, however, much of this social network to broadcast its latest news to its fans. A few days ago, the star has recently been promoting her brand of beauty products called Rare Beautyin its 168 million subscribers. And on this slideshow of three selfies, Selena showed off her new face. The program ? A new hairstyle for the singer : a square loop with shades of light brown that changes to its mid-length hair smoothed.

A haircut, who created the surprise to users. “You’re beautiful”, “I love your hair”, “So 80’s”can we in fact read in the publication. In fact, after Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna or even Lady Gaga with Haus Laboratories, Selena Gomez starts to turn in the cosmetics industry.

A very nice project for someone who has recently explained, during an interview at the NPR – National Public Radio, that her couple with Justin Bieber had a very toxic and that she had been the victim of abuse psychological on the part of the canadian singer. “I finally find the strength. It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I do not say that to disrespect it, I feel that I’ve been the victim of some abuse“, she explained. “Even if I certainly don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to say that I feel stronger than I have ever been to, and that I’ve found a way to cross this challenge with the utmost elegance”, she added. Anyway, Selena Gomez is now a happy woman !