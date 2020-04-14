Selena Gomez: check out her new music video “Boyfriend” – News Selena Gomez

It is a nice gift for all fans of Selena Gomez. The singer has decided to share images of his latest song entitled “Boyfriend”.

On Friday 10 April 2020 marks the publication on YouTube of the clip of this hit unreleased, preview of the deluxe edition of the album “Rare”, recorded by the interpreter to “Lose You To Love Me”.

Through the images produced by Matty Peacock, Selena Gomez appears first at the wheel of a car, hiding behind sunglasses and then diving in various venues you love. And thanks to a vial of magic that transports her and puts on her neck, she turns her suitors into a toad!

Selena Gomez opens her heart

If she is still single – after idilio alongside Justin Bieber and a love affair with The Weeknd – Selena Gomez did not hesitate to tackle the theme of love relationships.

But the artist seems to appreciate the fact of being a heart to take, and wants above all to take his time. As evidenced by his confession, Selena Gomez has not yet found the rare pearl!“It is a song which is light on the fact of falling down and getting up, each time in love, but also on the fact of knowing that one does not need anyone apart from yourself to be happy. We wrote this title well before the current crisis, but in the context of today. I want to be clear : having a boyfriend is far from my priorities.”