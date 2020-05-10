Selena Gomez claims to have been “abused” psychologically by Justin Bieber

People and royalty

His relationship toxic with the enfant terrible of the music has profoundly marked the singer, who has closed this chapter of his life with the title ” Lose You to Love Me “.

Selena Gomez has discussed openly her relationship with Justin Bieber and the way it ended, considering it to have been” abused “. Nevertheless, the singer and actress has no” hate “to his ex, and only wanted to solve no account music. She had just had a need to write in black and white her thoughts.

This is what she has done with the title “Lose You to Love Me,” in which she sings” I needed to lose you to find me “to turn the page and move forward. ” I’ve experienced something wonderful, and I cannot deny ever that it was. (…) I don’t have the impression of a lack of respect, however, I think you have been the victim of a certain abuse. I had to find a way to understand this relationship as an adult, understand the choices I had made “, she said NPRafter confirming that it was Justin Bieber she was talking about in his piece, released in October 2019.

Explanations of Justin Bieber

The relationship between the two stars was definitely finished in march 2018. Two months later, Hailey Baldwin was confirmed to have returned with the interpreter of ” Baby “, with which it was output many times in previous years, almost every time that the latter’s relationship with Selena Gomez, which has also undergone a kidney transplant to combat her lupus, was in a wing. In July of that same year, the singer and the top announced their engagement.

Since then, Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and is also open about his past mistakes. ” I was full of resentment, disrespectful to women, and angry. (…) It took me years to get over these terrible decisions, repair relationships destroyed, and change my habits relational “he wrote on Instagram last September.