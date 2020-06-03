Selena Gomez closes its site in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter !

Selena Gomez is very involved in the movement Black Lives Matter. For the Blackout Tuesday it closes its site in solidarity.

Yesterday, by going to the website of Selena Gomez, you could not access it. After publishing to Instagram to announce it, the site of the singer has been part of the movement Black Lives Matter with the black-out tuesday.

But that is what it is ? Yesterday, you’ve surely seen on your account Instagram many pictures black. The hashtag with ? black out tuesday. This movement meant a thing. Hang for a day activity to reflect and self educate in the face of racism.

A few days ago, George Floyd died at the hands of a police officer. Then the United States is set on fire but also France. In solidarity with George Floyd, or Adama, sites close for a day, producers will stop their work to mark the occasion.

It is this that has made Selena Gomez. On Instagram, the site published. ” In our community, tomorrow our site will be black and will not work. We take part in the #BlackoutTuesday “

Selena Gomez closes their site for the day

Yesterday when we went out on the site of Selena Gomez, this message appears. “Our hope is that during this day we can take the time to make one introspective. Think of how we can all be together and we listen with a heart and an open mind. “

This is a message of hope but also of solidarity which was this on his site. The young woman was very touched by all these events. A few days ago she published on Instagram. ” It took me 24 hours to digest what just happened. “

But Selena Gomez did not take long to show that she was involved actually in the change. She urged, therefore, to his community to vote for the regional elections for things to change.

Yesterday she published the words of Barack Obama. The singer is very involved in all of this cause which is really close to your heart. And most importantly, don’t forget : Black Lives Matter.

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez black lives matter – Selena Gomez black-out tuesday – Selena Gomez closes his site – Selena Gomez Georges Floyd – Selena Gomez site – Selena Gomez solidarity