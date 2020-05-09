Selena Gomez confides on the achievement: “It became a passion !” – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez talks about how was “Living Undocumented”

After this first experience in this environment, Selena Gomez has had the desire to plunge it. With “Living Undocumented”, his documentary aired on Netflix, it talks about a topic very close to the heart. “This is one of the moments I am most proud of in my life. This is not really become a negative thing, it has just turned something so hard and hurtful in a proof of humanity”.

The documentary series was made possible through the director that she knew well before the draft is submitted to Netflix. Family after family, Selena Gomez has met these people with different stories. “These other children and these teenagers that really want to have an education. They have not had the opportunity to feel safe enough to receive one from them”. For the time being, the filmmaker loves to tell the touching stories of many different people. For the moment, she does not stop.