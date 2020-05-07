Selena Gomez confined she reveals her recording studio installed in it !

Since the release of his single event Lose You To Love Me, Selena Gomez made headlines in the media. Her album Rare came out last January, and has risen to the first place of the Billboard 200 for the third time in his career (after Star Dance and Revival, respectively, in 2013 and 2015).

The young woman has not been idle and has released in April a Deluxe version of his album, with three new songs, She, Rememberand the new single Boyfriend which was accompanied by a clip having fun with the codes of a fairy tale (and, in particular, The Princess and the Frog).

Selena Gomez returns to music after a break

The song by the singer, the ballad Lose you to love meindicated that his album was, without a doubt one of the most personal of his career. But with Boyfriendit requires strong and independent woman, who asserts, however, his desire to have a boyfriend.

The song insists on the difference between a want and a needand the young woman that is said to be single for more than two years, has not for objective to absolutely find love soon, as she has recently entrusted with.

On the other hand, it seems to have completely reconnected with the music. After you have put between brackets his musical career to take care of his worrying state of health (due to lupus, the autoimmune disease which she is suffering, she has to undergo a kidney transplant), the singer of Bad Liar appears to be determined to invade your ears with new songs.

Selena Gomez live from his studio home made !

Like many celebrities, the former star of the Disney Channel is the lives Instagram to speak to his fans. She has recently participated in the show Bright Minded, hosted by Miley Cyrus on the same social network in explaining suffer from bipolar disorder. But these evils of health are not going to stop, since she shared a photo of his new recording studio.

In fact, in the same way that some make their profession out of a tele-work, the stars of the song must also adapt to this extraordinary situation. During a live Instagram, the singer of the Fetish had declared that she was going to do, build a studio ephemeral home to record new songs. It is now done.

“makeshift studio to work from home “

The young woman has shared its 175 million subscribers on Instagram a photograph in which it offers users to explore his new studio. Seat and visibly pensive, she rests to the sides of notebooks, blackened by the words of his next tubes.

The one that has for a long period of time avoids the social networks to recharge the batteries seems to be reconciled with them. After having participated in the challenge of showing how to wash hands properly, it is now a pleasure to his fans beginning to use potential new songs. They no longer have to take their evil in patience before listening to this that the beautiful singer has planned.