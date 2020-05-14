Selena Gomez criticized after his live at the American Music Awards in 2019 – News Selena Gomez

After several months of absence, Selena Gomez has made her grand return to the front of the stage, in 2019. The American Music Awards ceremony, which was held last November, was an evening not to be missed for all his fans. The singer sang, in fact, for the first time live his brand new hits “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”. Wearing a long black dress, the american artist has charmed the audience present that evening.

However, many viewers have noticed a few wrong notes during his performance. Selena Gomez, very vulnerable, has spoken of these critical micro of Kelly Clarkson, american television, on the 6th of march last.

“I know that people think that I’m not the greatest singer, but I work hard. I love to write and create melodies and evolve. I had the impression that “Rare” was my chance to say all the things I wanted to say.” told Selena Gomez.