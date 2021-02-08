Selena Gomez dares lipstick and makes a splash on Instagram!

Singer Selena Gomez appears in femme fatale mode on her Instagram account! We’ll give you more details.

The pretty singer surprised her fans with a beautiful photo posted on Instagram. We see the pretty brunette with femme fatale makeup!

Selena Gomez wears red lipstick that suits her perfectly! The young woman opted for light eye makeup, she wears only mascara.

Fans of the young woman loved to discover her in this femme fatale look. His new photo has garnered more than 210,000 likes on Instagram.

In the comments, fans tell her how pretty they find her with this make-up. In fact, Rare Beauty’s Instagram account revealed the brunette’s make-up routine.

This includes the entire list of products that the young woman uses. Selena Gomez fans will also be able to follow the beauty routine of their favorite star. And reproduce this make-up that suits him so well.

Moreover, since its launch, the cosmetic brand Rare Beauty attracts many fans of the young singer. Indeed, his brand has been an incredible success with his fans.

Like many other celebrities, the young woman decided to launch her brand. And it must be said that it has been a sensation since its launch!

SELENA GOMEZ: THE SUCCESS OF RARE BEAUTY

A year ago, the young woman announced the launch of her cosmetics brand. A few months later, fans finally discovered Rare Beauty.

It was in early September that the young woman launched her brand of beauty products. After Rihanna or Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez also launches her turn.

The name of his brand refers to his album of the same name, Rare, released in January 2020. With her brand, Selena Gomez has also bet on a makeup line dedicated to diversity.

It thus advocates self-acceptance. In total, the young woman offers 16 make-up products. Foundation, highlighter, blush, or lipstick … The young woman offers a complete range of products for successful make-up!

Selena Gomez is also known for her associative involvement. Thus, it decided to donate 1% of all sales of Rare Beauty to the Rare Impact Fund. It aims to raise funds to provide mental health care to those in need.

The pretty brunette of 28 years plans to offer $100 million for psychiatric services. It is thanks to her cosmetic brand Rare Beauty that the young woman hopes to achieve this goal. And for that, she was able to count on the support of her many fans!