Selena Gomez delivers an inspiring message to the graduates immigrants ⋆ StarMag.com

Lack of actual ceremony, Selena Gomez has in mind to make a special speech to the attention of the new graduates, immigrants in the United States in a short video.

While the famous graduation ceremonies cannot take place in the United States due to the coronavirus, Selena Gomez has taken to address a special message to immigrant students.

Through the Youtube channel of the association Define American the ex of Justin Bieber has congratulated the graduates immigrants called the “immigrads” (the contraction of american words immigrant, and graduation) :

I know that it is a ceremony virtual, but it is very real. And it is very real for all families, each and everyone of you and your communities. I want you to know that you matter and that your experiences are a large part of the american story. Without looking at where are your families, your articles of incorporation, of immigrants, you have acted to obtain an education, to make your families proud and you open up to the world (…) I send you all my love today, congratulations and I hope you will succeed to become all that you want to be.

A message inspiring and meaningful for planetary star, which has itself past immigration-related. Indeed, without a illegally crossing the mexican border by her family, she may not have not known the career that she has today, just 28 years old, as she explained :