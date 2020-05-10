Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello wickedly taclés by Ariana Grande, messages from the singer resurface

One hell of a bad buzz for the interpreter of No Tears Left To Cry ! After being made to sue for plagiarism with 7 Rings, Ariana Grande is now in the news for another reason and not to be overlooked. The 26 year old woman is now accused of angrily criticized other artists, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes or Camila Cabello. In effect, old messages very brittle between a blogger and Ariana, where the latter openly mocks them have surfaced on the web and the least we can say is that it does not go dead hand !

Since we already established that she doesn’t like Selena, it isn’t surprising that she’d continue to diss her. She also sh*t talk-a-Half behind her back purpose kisses up to her face pic.twitter.com/hoVh2iB6vT — z (fan account) (@cokedoff) February 10, 2020

In a message posted on Twitter, Ariana Grande it takes to Selena Gomez saying of the singer, which she has not had a "lasting impact" in the music industry and tells us that their encounter at the ceremony American Music Awards in 2016, was "false" in other words "superficial". The young woman also tells that it is not sensible to the music of Selena and said cash : "I don't remember the last time I listened to a song by Selena (…) It is just there, like a Half". As if that wasn't enough, Ariana has also said what she thought of the title Señorita interpreted by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes and went up to the qualify of"boring." Key stakeholders will appreciate it !