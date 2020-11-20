SELENA GOMEZ DONATED $ 100,000 TO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING LUNCH TO THOSE MOST IN NEED

There are many generous gestures that Selena Gomez has become the protagonist of over time and the last one concerns the Thanksgiving holiday .

The Thanksgiving Day this year falls on Thursday, November 26, and the singer was meant to ensure that as many people can celebrate with a good meal, donating one hundred thousand dollars to the association Feeding America, which is responsible for distributing food to the needy.

Selena Gomez donates $100k to feed families across America this Thanksgiving on new episode of ‘Selena + Chef.’ 💕pic.twitter.com/W3RUbTrxq5 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 19, 2020

” With so many people in the United States facing food insecurity and helping to ensure that even the most needy can celebrate Thanksgiving, Selena + Chef will donate $ 100,000 to Feeding America, ” said Selena Gomez, inviting fans to to donate.

Selena + Chef is a culinary TV program starring the 28-year-old on the American network HBO Max. For the occasion, a special episode will be released in which Selena Gomez will try her hand at preparing the traditional turkey.