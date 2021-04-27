Selena Gomez: Emmanuel Macron responds to him about the Covid-19!

Selena Gomez has appealed to Emmanuel Macron and world leaders for help in redistributing vaccines to troubled countries.

Selena Gomez is very influential on social media. And she doesn’t hesitate to use them to challenge politicians like Emmanuel Macron.

SELENA GOMEZ ISSUES WARNING CALL TO EMMANUEL MACRON

The Coronavirus crisis is still wreaking havoc around the world. And Selena Gomez wants to make things happen.

That’s why she decided to launch to challenge politicians on Twitter. The American singer encouraged world leaders to do a good deed. Redistribute vaccines to countries in difficulty.

And Emmanuel Macron reacted to Selena Gomez’s call. The President posted a video on Twitter announcing the sending of the vaccines to Africa! “The time has come to share,” he says.

“France has just sent the first doses to Covax,” Emmanuel Macron continues in his video. Before ending: “Let us stand in solidarity with those who have less. Now.” In his video, he refers to the Covax program. This initiative is therefore used to guarantee the Covid-19 vaccine in every country in the world. And he’s not the only one who answered Selena Gomez’s call. Indeed, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Know also showed his commitment on Twitter. Just like the other G7 leaders.

FRENCH PRESIDENT AND OTHER WORLD LEADERS SUPPORT SINGER

Following his message, Emmanuel Macron responded on Twitter. “Dear Selena Gomez, thank you for bringing this crucial message to all leaders,” he said.

Before going on: “France has already started sending first doses of vaccines to Africa through Coax. And that’s just the beginning. Thank you for spread the word!”

But Selena Gomez didn’t stop there. Indeed, the pretty brunette did not hesitate to appeal to the other leaders of the world.

The singer sent a message to Ursula von der Leyen. Who is none other than the President of the European Commission? But also to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern!

The purpose of his call is simple. It wants to encourage countries to unite. To distribute as many Covid-19 vaccines as possible around the world.

A consequential operation! But it is willing to do anything to help the world get out of this pandemic.

And for good reason, the pretty brunette has planned to organize a charity concert for the occasion. On May 8, Selena Gomez will present the Vax Live.

And she’ll be joined by a lot of stars! Like Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Vedder. Or foo Fighters.

The concert will therefore be used to raise funds to fund vaccination. And for good reason, the virus continues to do damage all over the world.