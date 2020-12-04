Selena Gomez encourages people to love her body despite her scars

The singer, who has large scars from her kidney transplant, talks about ‘hugging herself’.

Selena Gomez has always encouraged people to love their body despite all the scars they may have.

The singer has appeared on the cover of People magazine this month, where she talks about “hugging herself.”

The singer who suffers from lupus, an autoimmune disease, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Speaking about the same, Gomez revealed: “At the beginning of my recovery, I was a little sad. You’re already going through something, and then there’s the added pressure of ‘I don’t look the same, I don’t know if I feel comfortable in my body.’

“But I’m also surrounded by some of the best people, who see beyond the things that we sometimes get involved in. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that scar, and now I see it in a very different way, ”he continued. “I feel more like a warrior.”

Gomez previously displayed her scars with pride in an Instagram post where many stars praised her for displaying immense courage.

“When I had the kidney transplant, I remember that at first it was very difficult to show my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I used things that would cover it, “Gomez wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through… and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you are doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is simply that… all bodies are beautiful, ”said the star.