CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

Posted on

Selena Gomez’s true thoughts regarding the comparison made between the two have been revealed.

A source brought up Selena’s true thoughts regarding the constant comparison during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Selena, Justin, and Hailey are tired of the Selena vs. Hailey at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so that they too can move on and not focus more on negativity or past situations. “

While Selena has chosen to stay quiet about her hatred of Hailey this time around, she wasn’t always that way.

In October 2019, the Grammy Award-winning singer criticized Selenators for attacking Hailey simply for playing the song I’ll Kill You, around the same time she released her new song Lose You to Love Me.

At the time, the singer never addressed Hailey by name, but stated, “I’m grateful for the response the song is getting. I’m very grateful. However, I do not advocate that women take women down, and I never, ever will. “

“So please be nice to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you are my fans, please don’t be rude to anyone. Don’t go and say things that you just feel at the moment. And please, for me, know that this is not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel like I am and that I am proud of. And that’s all I’ll say, yeah. “

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

To Top