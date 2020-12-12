Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

Selena Gomez’s true thoughts regarding the comparison made between the two have been revealed.

A source brought up Selena’s true thoughts regarding the constant comparison during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Selena, Justin, and Hailey are tired of the Selena vs. Hailey at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so that they too can move on and not focus more on negativity or past situations. “

While Selena has chosen to stay quiet about her hatred of Hailey this time around, she wasn’t always that way.

In October 2019, the Grammy Award-winning singer criticized Selenators for attacking Hailey simply for playing the song I’ll Kill You, around the same time she released her new song Lose You to Love Me.

At the time, the singer never addressed Hailey by name, but stated, “I’m grateful for the response the song is getting. I’m very grateful. However, I do not advocate that women take women down, and I never, ever will. “

“So please be nice to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you are my fans, please don’t be rude to anyone. Don’t go and say things that you just feel at the moment. And please, for me, know that this is not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel like I am and that I am proud of. And that’s all I’ll say, yeah. “