SELENA GOMEZ EXPLAINED WHY THE NEW SPANISH SINGLE “DE UNA VEZ” IS SO IMPORTANT TO HER

The rumors have proved more than founded: Selena Gomez has chosen to sing in Spanish in her new single “De Una Vez”, available from Friday 15 January together with the official video.

“De Una Vez” is “a hymn of love” and addresses the theme of healing after so much suffering. “It doesn’t hurt like before – Sel sings – The wound of your love is healed / once and for all I’m stronger alone”.

“This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for a long time – writes the 28-year-old via social network – I hope you love this song as much as I do.”

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Selena explained why it was so important for her to go back to singing in Spanish:

“Working on a project in Spanish is something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years because I’m so proud of my origins. I wanted it to happen and I feel that now is the right time. (…) The funny thing is that now I think I’m singing better in Spanish. There was a lot of work to do that, you can’t mispronounce anything. You have to be precise and respect the audience you’re doing it for. “

Who knows if “De Una Vez” will be followed by other songs in Spanish? Keep following us for all the new updates!