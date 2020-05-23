Selena gomez focuses on the genuine beauty of the women

After Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber and many others, it is the turn of Selena Gomez to succumb to the world of cosmetics. The singer of 27 years is launching a beautiful project : a line of make-up that promotes authentic beauty and acceptance of self. The next summer, exclusively at Sephora in the States, will be the day ” Rare Beauty “. This is also a nod to his last album also called ” Rare “. The star is both excited and anxious to unveil his new collection. We do not yet preview on the collection, it just knows that it will turn around a make-up natural and soft. In the video she posted on Instagram, the singer gives his vision for the brand : “I stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me (…). We are not supposed to look like everyone else, we are supposed to look like ourselves… You are a rare beauty ! “. Rare Beauty therefore delivers a positive message and engaged. We love it already !