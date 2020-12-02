Selena Gomez gives another chance to love with NBA star

The former Disney star would be in a romantic relationship with the star of the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler.

Selena Gomez is giving love another chance, this time with a basketball star.

The former Disney star has sparked romance rumors with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted dining together.

According to Page Six, a restaurant employee was overheard talking about how they would greet Gomez and Butler, as well as a team of basketball players last month.

According to a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, the singer had dinner with Butler, 31, on what “seemed like a date.”

In early September, Gomez revealed how her love life was put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s funny that I post things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff… and I say, ‘I didn’t mean it though. Guys are a lot of work, ”she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.

Gomez’s previous boyfriends include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, and The Weeknd.