CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez gives another chance to love with NBA star

Posted on

The former Disney star would be in a romantic relationship with the star of the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler.

Selena Gomez is giving love another chance, this time with a basketball star.

The former Disney star has sparked romance rumors with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted dining together.

According to Page Six, a restaurant employee was overheard talking about how they would greet Gomez and Butler, as well as a team of basketball players last month.

According to a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, the singer had dinner with Butler, 31, on what “seemed like a date.”

In early September, Gomez revealed how her love life was put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s funny that I post things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff… and I say, ‘I didn’t mean it though. Guys are a lot of work, ”she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.

Gomez’s previous boyfriends include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, and The Weeknd.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

18.6K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath
3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project
3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is
2.8K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys
2.6K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO
2.2K
Games

Geometry Dash Download Full Game Latest Version
2.1K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version
2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott
1.9K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER
1.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’
To Top