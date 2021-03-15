Selena Gomez gorgeous on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine!

Selena Gomez has just shared a photo of her cover for Rolling Stone magazine on Instagram! His fans congratulated him!

Good news for Selena Gomez fans! The 28-year-old artist is on the cover of Rolling Stones, the famous music magazine! A real pride for the artist!

Selena Gomez has struck a big blow with her new EP “Revelacion”! Indeed, this is the first time that the artist with Mexican origins embarks on a project 100% in Spanish!

Thus, this new album was eagerly awaited by fans of the artist! The two signs that came out before the project “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo were a hit”! The positive feedback that already heralded a success for his first EP in this new language!

With this success and this new turning point in her career, Selena Gomez is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone! Indeed, Saturday, March 13, 2021, the 28-year-old artist posted an image of the front page of the magazine in question via his Instagram feed!

“Thank you,” wrote Selena Gomez in the caption of her post! While on the cover of the magazine in question, the following text read: “The many triumphs of Selena Gomez! With her new EP in Spanish, the queen of pop signs a new evolution and ascent! »

SELENA GOMEZ: HER SUBSCRIBERS VALIDATE HER FRONT PAGE FOR ROLLING STONES!

Like every post of Selena Gomez, Internet users reacted en masse to her latest post on her Instagram account! Indeed, the cover photo of Rolling Stones magazine already has more than 2 million likes on the social network…

A real record since the latter published the picture less than 24 hours ago. In addition, there are already tens of thousands of comments.. . . And the least we can say is that the fans of the beautiful singer were not stingy compliments towards her!

D1SoftBall News invites you to discover some comments from the Internet users selected by us! “Congratulations on this cover Selena Gomez, you deserve it so much!” “Revelation is already an iconic album! Selena is truly a queen, she deserves all her success and more! »

Or: “Beautiful this photo! You’re really as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. That’s why everyone loves you, Selena! “Incroybale this image! The set of lights is just outstanding! In addition, Rolling Stones is not anything, congratulations! »

The “Rare” performer can be read on the social network. Comments all more adorable than the others! A certain enthusiasm that will please the principal interested!

Indeed, the latter can count on its hundreds of millions of subscribers to support it in each of its projects… Every artist’s dream!