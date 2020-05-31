Selena Gomez has been in a relationship with Niall Horan ?

The singer Selena Gomez was in a relationship with the irish Niall Horan ? It gives you more details !

Selena Gomez had a history with Niall Horan ? MCE TV gives you more details !

Last year a lot of rumors that Selena Gomez was in a couple, with the young singer Niall Horan. But is this true ?

It all starts may 30, 2019. In effect, the magazine Life&Style announced that Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are just friends.

Moreover, the two young artists would have ended up the wedding of a friend in common in February of the same year. The media accusation then was that the singer had lied about his relationship with the young man.

The article said that the two artists have always been closes, but something had changed in their relationship. According to a source cited by the media, they were in the habit to speak but then they did more.

But this is all fake ! The only thing true is that the two friends have in effect repeated contact to the wedding of their friend Courtney Barry.

Selena Gomez: her relationship with Niall Horan

At the time, Niall Horan had denied have any romantic relationship with Selena Gomez. In addition, he has even stated to have no romantic relationship with anyone.

The singer is also back on this rumour, there is some time on the show The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “I remember reading this stupid article. He said that she had been seen trying to break out or come to me “recounts the singer.

” Everyone thought then that we were together. But it was just a barbecue and there were a dozen other people that day” accurate the irish artist.

This is not the first time that the magazine was released rumors on Selena Gomez. In fact, in November 2017, he wrote that the singer and Justin Bieber was in the process of planning their wedding. Even a fake news !

To conclude: no Selena Gomez never had a history with Niall Horan. Case closed.

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – selena gomez love – selena gomez couple Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez niall horan – Selena Gomez relationship