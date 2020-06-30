Selena Gomez has built his own empire to 75 MILLION dollars!!!

At a very early age, Selena Gomez has distinguished itself to become an international star. She has built her own empire to 75 MILLION dollars!!!

Selena Gomez became so popular that she is an example for the new generation. Onlyshe has built her own empire with $ 75 million ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

For several years Selena Gomez with accommodation in a number of environments. In effect, she began her career as an actress in the tv series Barney and Friends in 2002.

Gradually, it has become a true star of Disney. His character of Alex Russo in the series The Wizards of Waverly Place, has been placed in the front of the stage.

According to a survey, the artist would have earned $ 30,000 per episode, this represents $ 3 million. The star has also accumulated films and programs in 2008.

This is only a couple of years after it changed direction. Well, yes ! Selena Gomez has a passion for music. She started to sing in a group. Then it is geared towards a solo career.

In 2015, his album reached the top of the world rankings. His other albums also were in the top 10 of the charts in the world. It is it would, therefore, have won nearly $ 11 million.

Selena Gomez : The talent is paid !

And that’s not all ! In 2017, Selena Gomez is become the happy producer of 13 reasons why on Netflix.

The beautiful brunette does not stop there. Since the beginning of the year, anddaughter is working on her third album. There is No doubt, that’s going to explode as the above !

One thing is for sure ! All of these projects, therefore, have been informed of a sacred mother lode ! To this day, ohn is of the opinion that Selena Gomez has built his own empire to the 75 million dollars!!!

In addition to being talented and rich, the singer is also a committed woman. Since the death of George Floyd, they struggle every day against racism and for justice to be done.

