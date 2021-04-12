Selena Gomez has completely missed one of her playbacks in the past!

Selena Gomez completely missed a playback a few years ago! The artist simply forgot to sing for a few seconds.

Justin Bieber, Asap Rock, Beyoncé… It is not uncommon for artists to play back in the middle of a concert… Only, when it is obvious, there, it is more problematic! A look back at Selena Gomez’s embarrassing playback!

SELENA GOMEZ: THIS EMBARRASSING PLAYBACK IN THE MIDDLE OF A CONCERT

It’s hard to be able to hold a whole concert while singing! So singers or rappers can play back! Performances a little less authentic, but it is very rare that the spectators realize it … At least most of the time!

Indeed, during a concert, Selena Gomez had the misfortune to forget to sing for a few seconds … Perhaps because she had forgotten the words! Only here, his voice did not stop! In other words, the artiste was surprised in the middle of playback!

An awkward moment that lasted a few seconds… Fortunately, Selena was quick to pick herself up and sing again! But the damage was done! Indeed, difficult to assume a playback when you are an artist!

What’s more, singer Selena Gomez is often accused of completely tampering with her voice in her tracks! Indeed, his haters reproach him for never singing live and therefore not knowing how to sing!

The latter must have been saddened by those few seconds of confusion that were enough for spectators to understand that Selena Gomez did not really sing in her micro!

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS A PHOTO OF ONE OF HER BEST FRIENDS

A few hours ago, Selena Gomez unveiled a photo of herself in the company of a young blonde woman! The two friends seemed very close! And for good reason, the latter is one of the singer’s best friends! So, Internet users loved this publication!

Indeed, they did not hesitate to like in mass this post that already accumulates more than a million likes on Instagram! Comments are also present in large numbers! Indeed, fans of the beautiful Selena mobilized en masse to compliment this beautiful friendship!

D1SoftBall News offers you to discover some comments from Internet users all more benevolent than each other! “Too cute both of us,” “It’s clear that Selena Gomez is the perfect friend!” “Big kiss girls you’re both adorable!”

Or: “A beautiful photo, you’re both very beautiful!” The social network of the beautiful Selena Gomez, who captioned the photo, reads: “My baby.”

One thing is for sure, his fans have fallen under the spell of this beautiful friendship! For the record, the friend in the question of the beautiful Selena is Julia Michaels… A young woman who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram… So she’s no stranger!