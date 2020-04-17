Selena Gomez has continued the video game for “use of his image without his permission”

By Rodolfo León

16/04/2020 19:44

Do you remember when in 2013 Lindsay Lohan continued Games Rockstar because according to her, they had used his image without his permission in the title? Well, something similar is happening now, except that the person filing the complaint is Selena Gomezz, and he does it against a set of mobile phone, low-profile.

Gomez a complaint was filed against the company responsible for the video game Clothes Forever – hair Gamea mobile game that lets you live out all your fantasies and become the fashionista that you are destined to be”. To be honest, it is a application discrete with microtransaction business model.

As reported Variety, Gomez continues Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and the british society MutantBox Interactive Limited by $ 10 million, alleging they used his image, in particular the cover of the magazine Flarewithout your knowledge and permission. Apparently Gomez is one of the three other celebrities whose images are found in the game, and they are Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian. Here, we let the picture for you to judge for yourself if the application should continue:

Source: Variety

