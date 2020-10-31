SELENA GOMEZ HAS CREATED A SPECIAL COMPILATION TO ENCOURAGE FANS TO GO AND VOTE

Among the music stars who have been working for some time to sensitize fans to go and vote in the presidential elections on November 3 in the United States, there is certainly Selena Gomez.

View this post on Instagram Just finished filling out my ballot! A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

On the eve of the voting, the singer created a special compilation on Spotify to encourage the Selenators to do their duty as US citizens. The EP is titled ” Selena X Votes” and is made up of some of her most famous and loved songs.

Here they are!

Among the US celebrities who share their early voting via social media to raise awareness about this crucial election, there are, among the hips, also Zendaya, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.

The latter made her vote an irresistible glamorous moment, turning her walk to the polls into a high fashion runway. Check out the post below!