The tempestuous relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez has never done as much ink. In a recent interview the singer has confided thatshe had lost control of his life.

Selena Gomez is stronger than ever ! After years of rebuilding, the pretty brunette appears to be determined to start from scratch.

In fact, the young woman is back with a new album. Title Rarethis is a renaissance for the young woman. It must be said that it had been four years that she had not released it.

For this comeback triumph, the ex of Justin Bieber has released an album in which she let speak his heart. As well, Selena Gomez dedicates one of his first songs to his example

Title Lose You To Love Me, the song of the pretty brunette is back on her destructive relationship with Justin Bieber. And even if it does not mention his first name, his fans are not fooled.

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, the young woman came back on after Justin Bieber. The occasion for Selena Gomez, therefore, to make a confession scratchy.

Selena Gomez has lost control of his life after Justin Bieber

Highly publicized, the relationship maintained by Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber has so enormously passionate. It must be said that at the time, they were one of the couples the most powerful of Hollywood.

Separate, after several years of a relationship in a saw tooth, the two artists do so no more new. Selena Gomez has told Interview Magazine : “I’ve had vacuum passages. The end-of-me relationship, my vulnerability… All of this was that I lost control of my life.”

Revelations that are cold in the back. She concluded : “Today, I’m doing better. I do with, I don’t have the choice. If I feel that I have a week to be complicated or that I’m not ready to do something, I do not do that “. That is reassuring.

