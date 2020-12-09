Selena Gomez has overcome her mental problems thanks to being open about it

Talking openly about her mental problems has helped the singer deal with them.

Selena Gomez believes that her being able to speak openly about her mental problems has helped her deal with them, and more importantly, that she has been able to help others to manage their own disorders.

At a virtual event organized by Teen Vogue magazine, Selena stated, “I think when you can talk about it you are less scared. So I would say that I have gained a lot of freedom since I started to approach it this way. There was a time in my life that I felt different like I didn’t understand why I was reacting the way I was. I was wondering, ‘why do I feel this way and no one else does?’ I had to do a great job to understand that part ”.

The singer encouraged everyone to face their fears and speak openly about what is happening to them: “I think my career and my personal trajectory have been very marked by very specific moments. When I suddenly realized the importance of talking and expressing your emotions, I did my best to let the people around me know that opening up about each other’s feelings was great for learning to deal with them. And now I’m obsessed with getting everyone to do the same. “